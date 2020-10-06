'We have nothing to fear' - NI boss Baraclough says players are well prepared

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has urged his players to draw on previous big-game experiences in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A large part of the current NI squad played in the Euro 2016 finals and in the World Cup 2018 play-off defeat against Switzerland.

Baraclough feels that experience will be important in Sarajevo on Thursday.

"We have spoken about the big games we have been involved in before," he said.

"Going back to the Euros, the build-up towards it, how we handled it and how we went and performed on the night.

"We have spoken about the World Clup play-off against Switzerland too. We have also had other big games that we have played in, when we have gone and really attacked and done well.

"I've tried to get the squad in a frame of mind that there is no reason to fear anything going over to Sarajavo. We have got good players who are good as a unit.

"Whether it is the players who start the match or those that come on and make an impact, they have all got a part to play. The players have got to buy into that."

Baraclough leaving 'no stone unturned'

NI captain Steven Davis is set to break the NI appearance record when he wins his 120th cap

The winner of Thursday night's rescheduled match will face either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in November for a place in next summer's Euro finals.

Having replaced Michael O'Neill in June, this will be Baraclough's third match in charge of the senior international side after he made the step up from the Under-21s.

The team began his reign by grabbing a late draw away to Romania in the Nations League in September before losing 5-1 to Norway at home three days later.

Baraclough believes the one-legged nature of the play-off provides an interesting dynamic to the game, and insisted Northern Ireland will be fully prepared on the night.

"It's a one-off. If it goes to extra-time we are ready for that and if it goes to penalties we are preparing for that as well," he said.

"There is no stone unturned. The lads know their roles, responsibilities and how we want to play. We know what kind of game suits us, and hopefully we can put that into practice.

"The players need no motivation. Half of them have been to a Euros before and they are not just settling on that, they want to have that experience again.

"I want to be part of a group that does that. These games - hopefully next month as well - are two massive games in our calendar."

Baraclough has no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's match, with experienced defender Jonny Evans available again after missing the Nations League meetings.