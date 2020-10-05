Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The latest figure is one fewer positive test than the previous round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed there has been nine positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,587 players and club staff tested between Monday, 28 September, and Sunday, 4 October.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were 10 positive tests between 21 and 27 September - the highest number from one round of testing since the 2020-21 season began on 12 September.

West Ham confirmed that manager David Moyes and two of his players - Issa Diop and Josh Cullen - were among those that tested positive last week.