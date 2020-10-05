Rangers scored two penalties awarded for handball in the 5-1 win at Fir Park

A Motherwell director has been charged by the Scottish FA for criticising referee Bobby Madden on Twitter during his side's Premiership defeat by Rangers.

Andrew Wilson described two penalty awards to Steven Gerrard's team in the 5-1 loss as "farcical" and "ludicrous".

He added Motherwell were denied two "clear" spot kicks, and said Madden was the "most dangerous player".

If he contests the charge, Wilson's principal hearing date is 29 October.

A potential sanction for the alleged breach will come in the form of a fine.

Motherwell declined to comment.

What is the rule?

Disciplinary rule 72:

No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview, a 'blog' on the internet, on a social networking or micro-blogging site, or in any other manner calculated or likely to lead to publicity (i) criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or (ii) make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.