Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea despite Bayern Munich interest

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Chelsea
Hudson-Odoi has made five appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain at the club despite interest from Bayern Munich.

The England international, 19, was the subject of a loan bid from the Bundesliga champions this summer.

But after manager Frank Lampard said Hudson-Odoi was part of his plans this season and Bayern signed winger Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus, the teenager will stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi has scored once this season and started Chelsea's past two games.

He faces increased competition in the Chelsea team after Lampard signed attackers Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Fellow winger Christian Pulisic has also returned from injury.

