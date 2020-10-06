Last updated on .From the section Football

Do you think Kalvin Phillips, Neco Williams, Jack Grealish and Daniel James will feature on Thursday?

After a frantic start to the new domestic football season, attention now turns to the international stage.

England step out at Wembley Stadium for the first time in 2020 as they face Wales in a friendly on Thursday at 20:00 BST.

The match is a warm-up before both sides are in Nations League action on 11 and 14 October, with England hosting Belgium and Denmark and Wales taking on the Republic of Ireland in Dublin and Bulgaria in Sofia.

Gareth Southgate has given in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka their first England call-ups.

Wales manger Ryan Giggs will be without Gareth Bale because the on-loan Tottenham forward is carrying a knee injury.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu are also missing from the squad.

So, who would you like to see Southgate and Giggs select to start the game?

Have a go at choosing your XIs here...

