John Robertson says clubs have "a duty of care" to players

Scottish League Cup: Hearts v Inverness CT Venue: Tynecastle Park Date: Tuesday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online

Footballers are being treated "like cattle" because of Covid-19 protocols, says Inverness CT boss John Robertson.

Caley Thistle had a friendly at home to Elgin City on Saturday and visiting players were not allowed to shower after the game.

Both clubs start their competitive season this week.

"They had seven lads who had to travel back to Glasgow, I don't understand the scientific aspect of not having showers after games," Robertson said.

"It just rained non-stop from nine in the morning, right the way through, our players were soaked to the skin, the Elgin City players were soaked to the skin.

"We have got matches obviously at Palmerston, at Queen of the South in Dumfries, at Ayr, Morton, Arbroath where we could be sitting in the bus for over four hours, five hours having done nothing more than towel yourself dry."

Robertson fears players not being given the opportunity to wash after games will leave them vulnerable to colds and flu.

"You can go to the local gym, do a workout and you can have a socially distant shower, yet football players seem to be getting treated like cattle, and that is no disrespect to the cattle," said the former Scotland forward.

"You are asking elite athletes not to have a shower after the game, soaking wet. We are going to make showers available to away teams, three at a time socially distanced and we hopefully get permission for the away team to be allowed to use those showers, because it has to be done."

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers agrees with his manager, describing the showers issue as a "crazy rule" and adding: "It is diabolical to even think that it is acceptable."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said: "We are basing a whole variety of decisions on the latest medical advice in what are very trying circumstances for everyone."