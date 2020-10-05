Alex Telles: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back from Porto

Alex Telles signs his Manchester United contract
Telles won league titles with Porto and Galatasaray

Manchester United have signed Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.

The 27-year-old, who has one cap for his country, moves to Old Trafford for a fee of 15m euros (£13.6m) plus 2m euros (£1.8m) in add-ons.

Telles scored 26 goals and made more than 50 assists for Porto after joining them from Galatasaray in 2016.

He said joining United, a club with "prestige", was a "huge honour".

"You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here," he added.

"I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can't wait to pull on the famous shirt."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "First and foremost I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for.

"He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United."

Telles is United's second signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax in September.

United are closing in on a deal to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Paris St-Germain, while they are also in talks to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore.

In addition, Chris Smalling's on-off permanent move to Roma is back on after the 30-year-old defender spent last season on loan at the Serie A side.

After a day of waiting for developments, an agreement over a fee appears to have been reached which would allow the deal to go through.

However, with the Italian transfer window closing at 19:00 BST, there is now a race against time to get all the paperwork done.

  • Good. Not a United fan nor a Spurs fan but the way Luke Shaw hacked down Lucas Moura yesterday was disgusting and he should be replaced by someone that can play football.

    • Nick replied:
      Imagine wanting a player to lose his place in the team for committing a foul.... How embarrassing for you...

  • They need to offload Pogba. Waste of a place. I'd rather have Fred on than him, at least he puts a shift in for his team.
    Pogba makes a good pass every 3 games and some pundits still simper that he's world class. A world class waste of money is all.

    • richakn replied:
      I'd rather have Djembe Djembe back instead of Pogba.

  • Looks a decent signing, but United still desperately lacking in defence, especially with how poor Maguire's been.

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      It's a shame really, i thought Telles was too good to retire 😂😂😂😂
      #YNWA

  • Ole don't buy these players to leave them on the bench for 9 months.

    Get Shaw on the bench immediately.

    Put DVB in the team. Don't care who he replaces, he is a starter!

    Stop faffing about!

    • HappyDayz replied:
      I agree. Why buy the player and don't even get him on at the start. The midfield is just too slow going forward but I think DVB offers much more with his quick play

  • Much Needed. Luke Shaw is a waste of skin. Glad Ole sent him out to face the media yesterday after that embarrassing display. Should have been sent off too for that pathetic hack down. Should never wear that shirt again, Williams is miles better already

    • theBarbarian replied:
      I agree 100 percent. Cant stand Shaw anymore. He’s overweight and lacks the ability as a LB. One begs the question though. How on earth did this guy make it as a United player?

  • I see that Godfrey has gone to Everton. He was brilliant in Dad's Army, always like him.

    • BBCHYS1999 replied:
      I hear he arrived at Goodison with some rather nice cakes from his sister Dolly

  • good signing, brandon williams is right footed

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      If Brandon Williams plays like he did against Sevilla then Telles will surely start every game 😂😂😂😂
      #YNWA

  • Averaged a goal involvement once every other game - for a left-back, I'd say that's pretty good even though Liga NOS isn't particularly strong. Long, drawn out transfer as always but finally a left-footed player, and 'in the end' for a reasonable price.

    • FootOfDavros replied:
      Just the signing United desperately needed to turn Harry Maguire into a competent defender. Watch United go now!

  • Very nice signing. The guy creates a lot of chances and makes a lot of assists from left back. He even scores goals.

    • richakn replied:
      Can he defend? I'd say that's kind of a priority right now for me....

  • A step up from Shaw (admittedly not difficult) and a relatively decent price. Going to take a lot more than this though

    • JimmyC replied:
      I was embarrassed for Shaw yesterday, that lunge. Was he trying to get sent off so he wouldn't get skinned any more?

  • 'Use the force Luke'

    Sorry I mean

    'Use the door Luke'

    and close it on your way out.

  • This is a very good signing. But need a CB imo badly. Cavani is a good signing too. One more winger and a CB and I think it’s decent transfer business.

    • d7r7w7 replied:
      You're kidding right? Cavani is a marketing signing to help balance the books. Telles has worse defensive stats than luke and Williams combined... worst transfer window ever, won't finish in the top 4, out of CL at the first hurdle.

  • I bet he watched the game from behind his sofa last night asking himself Why Me?!!!

    • albertbloodaxe replied:
      and I'd think well i'd get into that shower of doo doo PoP now then where are my boots

  • Decent player but we still need a new CB. Promote Mengi to play alongside him.

    • elvis replied:
      who's "we" ?

  • Wish he was a Center Back!!!

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Now get Kalidou Koulibaly.

    • Firebrigade replied:
      130 mill last year on Maguire and wan bassaka, you want them to spend another 70-80 mill on koulibaly plus 15 on tellez. Becoming like man city lol, throw money at the problem

  • Still need a central defence... Try scraping bottom of the barrel Woodward and Glazers... see what you can get before Domestic transfer deadline closes...

  • Luke Shaw looking very slow and useless yesterday. He must know the jig is up.

  • When will he be loaned out?

  • Finally some established competition for Shaw. He might even get fit now.

    • International Rescue replied:
      Established? Unless he has extensive experience in the Premier League he cannot be classified as 'established'.

