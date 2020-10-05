Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Quinn is congratulated after scoring one of his two goals against PSNI

Niall Quinn and Jordan Stewart grabbed two goals apiece as Linfield eased past PSNI 6-0 in their County Antrim Shield first round tie at Windsor Park.

Quinn's perfectly executed left-foot free-kick over the wall and into the net was the pick of the goals as the Blues led 1-0 at half-time.

The hosts dominated the second half as teenage debutant Joshua Archer and Matthew Shevlin also found the net.

Linfield will face Carrick Rangers or Newington in the second round.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled for Tuesday 13 October.

Linfield have won the competition organised by the County Antrim FA 43 times but fell at the last-eight stage last season when they were defeated 4-3 by Cliftonville in a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 at Windsor Park.

Monday's tie with Championship side PSNI was played in front of a limited number of spectators, with social distancing guidelines and protocols to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in place.

Linfield were in competitive action for the first time since losing at home to Maltese side Floriana in the second qualifying round of the Europa League on 17 September.

Goals aplenty at Windsor Park

Quinn's exquisite free-kick from outside the area flew over the wall and into the net after just five minutes to give the hosts the perfect start.

The home side passed up several other goalscoring chances before Stewart ran on to a neat reversed pass by Kirk Millar and produced a neat finish into the corner two minutes before the hour mark.

Stewart grabbed his second in the 64th minute when he latched onto a flick by Andrew Waterworth and raced clear of the visiting defence before firing low past the goalkeeper.

Seventeen-year-old substitute Archer marked his senior bow by impressively firing into the top corner after 73 and two minutes later Quinn guided a header into the corner from Waterworth's delivery.

Another substitute, Matthew Shevlin, completed the scoring with a clinical finish at the back post.

The remaining seven first-round ties are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, including holders Cliftonville beginning their defence against Knockbreda at Solitude.