Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chris Smalling joined Manchester United from Fulham in 2010

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a four-year deal worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons.

The Italian FA processed the paperwork on the deal with one minute to spare before the transfer deadline in Italy.

Smalling, 30, spent last season on loan at the Italian club and helped Paulo Fonseca's side to a fifth-place Serie A finish and Europa League qualification.

United and Roma had initially struggled to reach an agreement over a fee.

Though Premier League clubs have until 23:00 BST to process deals, the Italian transfer window closed at 19:00 BST.

England centre-back Smalling impressed during his stay in Italy last season, making 30 league appearances and scoring three goals.

He has won 31 England caps and played 323 times for Manchester United, scoring 18 goals.

Manchester United earlier announced the signing of Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto.