Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender joins Roma on permanent deal

Chris Smalling
Chris Smalling joined Manchester United from Fulham in 2010

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a four-year deal worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons.

The Italian FA processed the paperwork on the deal with one minute to spare before the transfer deadline in Italy.

Smalling, 30, spent last season on loan at the Italian club and helped Paulo Fonseca's side to a fifth-place Serie A finish and Europa League qualification.

United and Roma had initially struggled to reach an agreement over a fee.

Though Premier League clubs have until 23:00 BST to process deals, the Italian transfer window closed at 19:00 BST.

England centre-back Smalling impressed during his stay in Italy last season, making 30 league appearances and scoring three goals.

He has won 31 England caps and played 323 times for Manchester United, scoring 18 goals.

Manchester United earlier announced the signing of Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto.

  • Well he was not in favour of the management so he went away and done himself well and now it's paid off.

    So Chris go and enjoy and really not sure if and how United avoid further embarrassing displays and Pride of playing for the Red Devils ....

    Ooh just remembered it's Money they go for not to play a game you love and to be professional for its Fan base (yes I know many are glory hunters)

  • Smalling was treated badly by MU.
    He's a good defender better than Dire Maguire who couldn't catch a tortoise with stabilizers pinned to it. MU keep buying crap out of date players. They have so much deadwood there- lingard jones Rojo. Fred. Ole is completely out of his depth.

  • Can't believe they've sold him.
    But then again the Italians know nothing about defending do they???
    It's a good few of the others that should have been let go.
    Unbelievable.

  • Eyebrow raised ! Why ?
    Add-ons. Add-ons ... for a player who is 30 and who the club fell out of lve with some years ago ?
    Embarrassing that Man Utd feel the need to negotiate add-ons for such a player.

  • Nice fella, Smalling. A rarity among footballers, a humble bloke.

  • Another player that as soon as they stop playing for the FA's darlings man utd suddenly falls out of the England team

  • At a tenth of the cost, he’s ten times the player McDire is and that’s saying something.

  • Fair play, hell be back in the England squad now he's happy playing football

  • I should imagine he's happy to be finally free from that club...😁

  • Tough job playing for Utd these days. If you're not World Class week-in week-out, you can quickly become a running joke. It's happened to at least half a dozen players.

  • I think letting ole loose now is funny as it will continue to rip the guts out of the club, old players will squabble, pogba will prance around and they will nose dive so badly the financial damage will be almost irretrievable. And in this climate no one will buy them so the downward spiral goes on lol , can’t say you were not warned manure

  • Navjot is a kopite, probably bored in sending Adrian death threats!

  • So Chris Smalling leaves United, yet Phil Jones is still at the club?. That’s how you know nothing is right at Man United. Sitting on the bench and earning around 120k per week. I wouldn’t even call it earning. What’s he still doing there? Does he have any ambition to play? If not Barcelona I’m sure a championship club will take him.

  • Good luck to him. Probably not the one we need to get rid of tbh!

  • Oh how I miss having a Wes Brown and Silvestre right now, would be like getting another Ferdinando and Stam if we had them today compared to current crop

  • Always liked Smalling, think he should get a chance especially with the clowns they've got.

  • Manure are living up to their name this season and long may it continue. Third best team in the premier league last year. How much better than the rest were L’pool & The Citizens ?

  • Can Utd please ship out Jones and Shaw now?? Jones been stealing a living at Utd for years

    • Andy replied:
      The same Jones that Fergus once said he could become our greatest ever player, likening him to Duncan Edwards

  • Sunshine, great food, fantastic architecture, top espresso, quality wine. Or rain, fish and chips, run down council housing estates and warm beer. Easy choice. Oh, and then there's the football to consider....

  • Italians know how to recognise good defenders. Just saying.

