Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Josh Knight has had two loan spell with Peterborough United in the past two seasons

Leicester City defender Josh Knight has joined Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on a loan deal until January.

Knight, 23, scored three times in 26 appearances while on a season-long loan at Peterborough United last season, including one of them against Wycombe.

"Josh is someone we tried to bring in during the summer and I'm really pleased to get the deal done," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

Knight is yet to make his senior debut for Leicester City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.