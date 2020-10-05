Last updated on .From the section Football

Kevin Mirallas celebrating his birthday - and new club - with a bit of baklava

Transfer deadline day. It comes around so fast.

So far, we've had homecomings, sad farewells and Turkish delicacies.

Here's a (by no means exhaustive) round-up…

Turkish delight for Mirallas

What a day it's been for former Everton winger Kevin Mirallas. Turns 33, joins a new club (Gaziantep in Turkey) and is gifted with a lovely bit of baklava.

Don't eat it all in one go, Kevin. Two words: blood sugar.

Did someone say panic Bayern?

Who says the big clubs don't leave it until the last day to do their business in the transfer window?

German champions Bayern Munich have announced the signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain.

It's been quite a journey for the 31-year-old.

Bayern didn't stop there.

Douglas Costa followed hot on the heels.

Gunnersaurus goes

After a lengthy pursuit, Arsenal are lining up a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

But the first half of the Gunners' deadline day was dominated by talk of the departure of a popular figure.

Mascot Gunnersaurus is set to be let go as part of 55 redundancies announced by the club - and a fundraising page has been set up by some fans.

The man inside the suit, Jerry Quy, has been part of the matchday experience at Arsenal for 27 years.

Is Spain calling?

A Saint goes marching home

Much like a salmon, the evergreen Theo Walcott has found his way home, moving back to Southampton - the club he left in 2006.

Doesn't it make you feel old? That's just some of the business for now.

We'll keep you updated!