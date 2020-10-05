Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Marc McNulty scored 12 goals over two spells with Hibs

Reading striker Marc McNulty has joined Dundee United on loan for the season.

The Scotland international, 28, has had two loan spells at Hibernian, scoring 12 goals for the Easter Road club.

The forward started his career at Livingston and has also appeared for Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Bradford, Coventry and Sunderland.

"Marc's an international player so he'll bring the qualities of a player who has played at the highest level," Micky Mellon told United's website. external-link

"He's pacey, clever and fantastic in the 18-yard box. You only have to look at his goals-per-game - he scores everywhere he's been.

"We're looking forward to getting him in and working with him with the rest of the group and, hopefully, pushing him as well towards getting back into the Scotland squad on a regular basis."

McNulty was capped twice last year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.