Neil Warnock has been in football management since 1980

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has criticised the quality of the Championship club's academy.

The 71-year-old current Middlesbrough boss was in charge of the Bluebirds from 2016-19, leading them into the Premier League in 2018 but overseeing relegation after one season.

Warnock told BBC 5 live no Under-23 players were considered for the senior side as they "weren't good enough".

"I was criticised a little bit at Cardiff about the Under-23s," he said.

"But they just weren't good enough to get in the first team and I don't think they will be in the next few years."

Warnock added that the academy system in general in the English pyramid system - which has its own Under-23 league for the leading clubs - is not producing players with the all-round skills needed to flourish at senior level, especially in regard to defending.

"I'm not sure it's all down to the players, I just think it's how it's been brought on," added the hugely experienced Warnock, who has managed 17 different clubs over four decades.

"They wanted this [U23] league and there's jobs for everyone in the academies etcetera, but I don't see an end product if I'm honest.

"I wanted us to play against the Welsh league [Cymru Premier] teams, places like that down there when I was at Cardiff.

"They [young players] don't become accustomed to playing against men and having to deal with things like that, and that's where I think you learn about defensive things.

"All this pretty pass, pass, pass and I know that at academy [level] they've got to be comfortable on the ball, but I don't see any coaching in defending."

Premier League clubs do have the opportunity for their Under-21 players to play regularly against more experienced professionals thanks to the EFL Trophy.