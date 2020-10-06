Jay Emmanuel Thomas was one of nine signings by Livingston

It was a transfer window that did not so much slam shut in Scotland but quietly wafted to a close on Monday evening.

Despite prudent budgets being in place at most clubs in the Premiership, a hive of activity can normally be seen as chairmen, agents and managers wheel and deal until the witching hour.

However, this window will go down as the quietest in recent seasons. But why? Is it all down to Covid-19? Lack of fans? Fear of what may come next? And are any clubs bucking the spending trend?

BBC Scotland takes a look...

A lean summer taking its toll?

Let's start with the obvious, shall we? It will come as no surprise Premiership clubs are watching what they spend, and this is nothing new.

Back in May, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted some of the players who helped his team get into third in the league weren't offered new deals. He said: "Everyone is going to have to tighten their purse strings... we aren't in a position to take gambles."

It appears the Steelmen are not the the only club to not feel in a gambling mood. Across the top flight 73 players signed on with new clubs, with 242 departing. Data collated by BBC Scotland shows this is comparable to last year's tally of 93 in and 263 out.

"Belts are being pulled tighter," said BBC pundit Allan Preston, who also works as an agent with management company Stellar. "St Johnstone are down to around 18 first-team players now which is a big gamble as they used to have 22. Hibs have brought in seven but let around 11 or 12 go, they'll be hoping for no injuries, but it's all down to Covid and saving money.

"The amount of money being offered to players has also gone down around 10 to 15%.

"We'll just have to wait and see what the landscape is in January, but I think it will be very difficult."

There is always an exception to the rule. Premiership newcomers Dundee United have actually brought in one player more than was let go, with Marc McNulty's arrival late on Monday night their last dealing of the window.

Celtic and Rangers both spent considerable sums on recruitment, but fringe players from their bulky squads have made way, too. Celtic have shifted on the likes of Eboue Kouassi, Craig Gordon and Kundai Benyu, while Greg Docherty, Matt Polster, Andy Halliday and Jon Flanagan are among the Ibrox departees.

Fear of the unknown?

Constant uncertainty around the progress of the domestic game in Scotland has not helped matters, with Preston pointing to a fear of the unknown playing a part in this year's downturn of activity.

Currently Scottish football has held two test events with no sign of any more on the horizon. National clinical director Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland on Sunday: "I don't think we'll see full capacity stadiums this season. I think we'll see crowds before next summer but not full stadiums."

With Scottish football heavily reliant on gate receipts, does the prospect of a season without bumper crowds play its part?

"They don't know what the future holds," said Preston. "Chairmen will be trying to save as many pennies as possible because we don't know what's going to happen and if the leagues will finish.

"The Highland League won't start until November, how long can part-time clubs continue, it's a real worry. It's fine in England when England has billions of pounds of TV money, but gate receipts make up 47% of revenue in Scotland.

"A lot of the guys who own these clubs aren't wealthy people. They are businessmen, and they won't be wanting to put their family's inheritance on the line just to keep a club going."

Breakdown of summer transfer window signings & loans by Premiership clubs

Faith in youth & the loan market

With more players at clubs going out than coming in, could it be that youth has to play its part in filling squads?

There are clubs within the Premiership who have relied upon academy graduates to swell not just their squads but their first teams. Motherwell reaped the rewards of David Turnbull moving to Celtic for £3.25m in this window after being thrust in from a young age, while many thought fellow Fir Park graduate Allan Campbell would move on this window, too.

Across the Clyde and rivals Hamilton Academical are doing likewise, but again that's nothing new. Brian Rice's squad has seen a high turnover this window with nine coming in and over 20 going out. Despite that, a youthful core remains with the likes of Lewis Smith, Andrew Winter and Reegan Mimnaugh often the focal point.

"With the pandemic we didn't want to add to our cost, but we have a load of kids making up our squad and that previously may not have been the case," said Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland told BBC Scotland.

"Timing has a lot to do with it. We are of the view we can't spend money we don't have. We are creating space for the kids, they need to be part of it.

"Clubs will be working with a smaller squad, there's no doubt about that. Especially with five subs available, it's important you rotate the squad as well a you can. The way to do that is to utilise the kids as much as possible. I know we are playing them every Saturday from the start, but I think you'll find most others will have them in the squad. Undoubtedly they will have a bigger part to play going forward."

Looking at the data, loans are becoming a crucial mechanism in Scotland. Seven out of the 11 Premiership signings on deadline day came in that market, while across the window 30 players were brought in on a temporary switch.

"Without a doubt you see loans playing a big part," said Preston.

"They are good for the player getting game time, and often if they come from a big club in England that team will come a bigger chunk of their wages, especially if the team he is loaned to starts him in a game."