Everton transfer news: Robin Olsen signs on loan from Roma

Robin Olsen playing for Sweden
Olsen has 38 caps for Sweden

Everton have signed Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Cagliari having joined Roma from FC Copenhagen in 2018.

Olsen has 38 caps for Sweden and kept three clean sheets in their run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals.

He has been signed to provide competition for England number one Jordan Pickford, who has recently made several mistakes.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said a new goalkeeper was not a priority last week but 26-year-old Pickford's latest error, which cost a goal in the 4-2 win against Brighton on Saturday, has prompted a rethink.

Everton had also enquired about Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga.

Olsen is the Toffees' second signing on deadline day, with defender Ben Godfrey joining from Norwich in a deal worth an initial £25m, and their sixth signing of the summer.

Forward Sandro Ramirez has left Goodison Park, moving on a free transfer to La Liga side Huesca, where he has signed a three-year deal.

He joined for £5.2m in 2017 but made only 16 appearances, scoring one goal.

  • As that wise American once said - Nuts

  • Got longer arms

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • pleased with Godfrey not sure about the keeper though, hopefully will prove me wrong

  • It had to be done. Knowing you have score 2 goals every game to win a match is not sustainable.

  • Should go straight into the team, good keeper and rather ironic considering Sweden were the last team we won against at that WC, the tournament Pickford's still living off the back of.

    Suppose Lossl will be happy in a way too, he's basically guaranteed money for nothing for the rest of the season now.

  • Still a striker short .
    Tosun isn't the answer .

    • MJF_dodo replied:
      I agree. Looks like he will move Richarlison to striker if DCL gets injured.

  • With everton and av doing some savvy biznizz this year the pl will be a proper battle royale.

  • Now Everton have crap Goalies 😆😆😆

  • Good, finally an option if Pickford struggles.

    • realitychecker replied:
      "if"?

  • Champions league for Everton next season. Good business.

