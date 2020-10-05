Last updated on .From the section Everton

Olsen has 38 caps for Sweden

Everton have signed Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Cagliari having joined Roma from FC Copenhagen in 2018.

Olsen has 38 caps for Sweden and kept three clean sheets in their run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals.

He has been signed to provide competition for England number one Jordan Pickford, who has recently made several mistakes.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said a new goalkeeper was not a priority last week but 26-year-old Pickford's latest error, which cost a goal in the 4-2 win against Brighton on Saturday, has prompted a rethink.

Everton had also enquired about Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga.

Olsen is the Toffees' second signing on deadline day, with defender Ben Godfrey joining from Norwich in a deal worth an initial £25m, and their sixth signing of the summer.

Forward Sandro Ramirez has left Goodison Park, moving on a free transfer to La Liga side Huesca, where he has signed a three-year deal.

He joined for £5.2m in 2017 but made only 16 appearances, scoring one goal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.