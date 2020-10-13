National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Knights Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Notts County

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 3Wyatt
  • 12Rowe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 15Eastmond
  • 2Barden
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 5Goodliffe
  • 8Davis
  • 9Bugiel
  • 14Dundas
  • 26Simpson

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Brindley
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 6O'Brien
  • 24Lacey
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 4Reeves
  • 8Doyle
  • 9Wootton
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 11Boldewijn

Substitutes

  • 3Graham
  • 10Roberts
  • 14McCrory
  • 18Knowles
  • 25Pilling
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool33008269
2Sutton United33006159
3Eastleigh32108357
4Solihull Moors32017256
5Notts County32017436
6Stockport32015236
7Torquay32014316
8Wrexham42023306
9Woking320135-26
10Halifax31113214
11King's Lynn311159-44
12Chesterfield21015233
13Bromley21015323
14Dag & Red310224-23
15Barnet3102510-53
16Dover310227-53
17Maidenhead United4103310-73
18Yeovil302145-12
19Altrincham302124-22
20Wealdstone201123-11
21Boreham Wood201112-11
22Weymouth301202-21
23Macclesfield00000000
24Aldershot200224-20
