Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge

WokingWoking19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Woking
- 13Ross
- 2Cook
- 3Casey
- 8Ferdinand
- 6Shotton
- 4Cooper
- 7Tarpey
- 12Collier
- 14Spasov
- 18Dempsey
- 20Napa
Substitutes
- 9Hall
- 10Kretzschmar
- 11Jarvis
- 21Block
- 30Cartwright
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 15Eleftheriou
- 6Clark
- 8Brundle
- 3Johnson
- 5Croll
- 24Adams
- 7Deering
- 18Brown
- 10Balanta
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 13Strizovic
- 17McQueen
- 20Wright
- 21Clifton
- 23Thompson-Brissett
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match report to follow.