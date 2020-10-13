National League
WokingWoking19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 3Casey
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 6Shotton
  • 4Cooper
  • 7Tarpey
  • 12Collier
  • 14Spasov
  • 18Dempsey
  • 20Napa

Substitutes

  • 9Hall
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 11Jarvis
  • 21Block
  • 30Cartwright

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 15Eleftheriou
  • 6Clark
  • 8Brundle
  • 3Johnson
  • 5Croll
  • 24Adams
  • 7Deering
  • 18Brown
  • 10Balanta
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 13Strizovic
  • 17McQueen
  • 20Wright
  • 21Clifton
  • 23Thompson-Brissett
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool33008269
2Sutton United33006159
3Eastleigh32108357
4Solihull Moors32017256
5Notts County32017436
6Stockport32015236
7Torquay32014316
8Wrexham42023306
9Woking320135-26
10Halifax31113214
11King's Lynn311159-44
12Chesterfield21015233
13Bromley21015323
14Dag & Red310224-23
15Barnet3102510-53
16Dover310227-53
17Maidenhead United4103310-73
18Yeovil302145-12
19Altrincham302124-22
20Wealdstone201123-11
21Boreham Wood201112-11
22Weymouth301202-21
23Macclesfield00000000
24Aldershot200224-20
View full National League table

Top Stories