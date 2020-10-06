West Ham transfer news: Felipe Anderson set to join Porto on loan

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Felipe Anderson
Felipe Anderson has not started any of West Ham's past 12 Premier League games

West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson is expected to join Porto on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

Although the transfer window closed for English clubs signing players from abroad on Monday, the window in Portugal is open until 25 October.

Brazil international Anderson joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m in 2018 - a club record fee at the time.

But the 27-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season and is one of the club's highest earners.

Anderson was described by West Ham as "one of the most exciting talents in Europe" when he arrived on a four-year deal, and he has 12 goals and 12 assists in 72 appearances for the club.

However, his only starts in 2020-21 have come in the Carabao Cup. Anderson made substitute appearances league defeats by Newcastle United and Arsenal and was an unused substitute in the wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

Although the Portuguese transfer window does not close until later in October, clubs must submit their European squads to governing body Uefa by 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

It means Porto must complete the deal by then if Anderson is to be eligible to play in the Champions League.

  • Go play in a league where your kit doesn’t need washing because you’ve walked about a pitch for 90 minutes
    More ability than anyone in the WHUFC squad but being denied pitch time by players that currently are grafting something you find alien sadly

  • Who needs Anderson when we have just thrashed two top fancied sides Wolves & Leicester. Keep the faith COYI

  • Hasn't lived up to his price tag, but with little depth in the squad, is offloading a very good player on his day the right thing to do? Had we made a few signings in the window, probably yes, but we had a shocker of a transfer window so it seems like a counter-productive move to me!

  • A massive disappointment after a great first few games. Seems to happen a lot with the players we buy, few ever seem to have a good 2nd season. I suspect disillusionment sets in when the promises made by GS&B are broken.

  • Doesn't surprise me. He had a very good first season, but has looked out of form & rather lazy ever since, except very occasionally.

  • The board backed Pellegrini and he bought a lot of players that were simply not good enough but cost a fortune. Anderson isn’t suited to the Prem so good for him and us that he goes. Leaves the squad very light with many others leaving as well. But, what we have is working so far. Fingers crossed.

  • Stereotypical Premier League signing. Mid-table club grossly overspending on a player and overhyping them in the process.

    If he does the business at Porto, do you think they'd be daft enough to spend £36m on him? Of course not.

  • He cost big money and is now surplus to requirements. Like so many others Anderson has failed to live up to all the hype. He was a bright spark when he joined then faded into oblivion.

  • Let's see if he ups his game. At the moment he's unsellable

  • So we should have kept Diangana after all. Run like a Circus!! #GSBOUT

  • Benrahma in?

  • Looked world class.... for ten games, then turned into Lamela.

    • David replied:
      totally agree. glad to see the back of him even if it's just for the season

