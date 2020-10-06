Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic blocked deadline day approaches for Olivier Ntcham from Bordeaux and Brest, according to reports in France. (Daily Record) external-link

According to The Athletic, Rangers knocked back a £1.8m bid from an unnamed Italian club to take striker Alfredo Morelos on loan for the season, with an option-to-buy. (Sun) external-link

Rangers had a loan-with-option-to-buy bid for Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna rejected yesterday. (Sun) external-link

Scottish football is on the verge of securing a vital Scottish Government rescue package for cash-strapped clubs. (Daily Mail, print edition)

New Celtic arrival Diego Laxalt says he has no fears about jumping straight in at the deep end in the Old Firm derby a week on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Lyndon Dykes has given the shirts he wore on his first two appearances for Scotland to former clubs Queen of the South and Livingston. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland coach Steven Reid is confident there will be no Hampden hangover for captain Andy Robertson and midfielder Scott McTominay after shock heavy defeats for Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday. (Courier) external-link

Hibs winger Yrick Gallantes, 19, has signed a season-long loan deal with the Philippines Under-23 side as the Azkals enter a development team in the country's top flight. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link