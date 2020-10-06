Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Robson-Kanu now faces a spell on the sidelines

West Brom and Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu will have surgery after breaking his arm in the Baggies' defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who was a second-half substitute, suffered the injury in a tangle with a Saints defender.

An X-ray confirmed the injury and he will have surgery on Wednesday.

Robson-Kanu will miss Wales' friendly against England and the Nations League games against Bulgaria and the Republic of Ireland.