Premier League: Is absence of fans behind the goal rush?

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Spurs celebrate goal
There have been 144 goals in 38 games this season

The Premier League season has started with a goal-fest.

Sunday's chaos, with Aston Villa scoring seven against Liverpool and Tottenham beating Manchester United 6-1, capped a mind-boggling start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Goals are being scored at the highest rate in the English top flight for 90 years.

There is one obvious difference this year - the absence of fans. Is that the cause of the goal rush? If not, what else could it be? BBC Sport takes a look...

Goals, goals, goals - what the stats say

  • There have been 144 goals in 38 games this season. That's 40 more than after the first 38 games of the 2019-20 campaign.
  • There have been an average of 3.79 goalsper game - the highest in an English top flight since the 3.95 goals per game in 1930-31.
  • 11 of the 38 games this season have featured at least five goals (29%). That's the highest percentage in a season since 1960-61.
  • On Sunday, Liverpool became the first reigning champion to concede seven goals in a game since Arsenal in 1953.
  • On average there have been 4.05 'big chances' per game this season - the highest average since Opta began recording the statistic.
  • The average number of shots per game has decreased compared to previous seasons but shot conversion rate has increased dramatically to 16.1% from 11% last season.

'A little piece of chaos' - is the absence of fans causing the change?

Speaking on BBC 5 Live's Monday Night Club, journalist Rory Smith suggested the absence of fans in stadiums was a factor in the "strange start to the season".

"It is a little piece of chaos that has been dropped in," he said.

Presenter Mark Chapman said: "I have spoken to cricketers and other athletes this summer [who have competed without crowds] and it is easier for your mind to wander if there is not a crowd to keep your concentration up.

"Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas were talking about the adrenaline you get from a crowd. Maybe that adrenaline drops slightly when the crowd isn't there."

One first-team coach at a Premier League club told BBC Sport a lack of fan pressure was "definitely" affecting decision-making.

He said it is taking away the sense of tension players feel around build-up play near their own goal and is also reducing the intensity and demand they feel for aggressive defending.

To help with this, the team in question are going to train more regularly at their stadium, with their more intense 10 v 10 training sessions held there rather than at their training ground.

Sports psychologist Michael Caulfield said: "Football is a game based on threat, fear, and that has disappeared with no fans in the stadium.

"Plus, teams like Sheffield United or Crystal Palace, with a loyal set of fans that back them up as they feel lucky to be part of the Premier League, miss the arousal of the fans in the same way Freddie Mercury would miss the audience."

'Awful defending and terrible goalkeeping'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton disagreed that the absence of fans explained the number of goals.

"The standard of defending in the Premier League is awful and there is terrible goalkeeping," he said.

"It is not because there isn't a crowd there - that is not the reason. The standard of defending has dropped dramatically.

"There is an argument to say if there was a crowd at Aston Villa and [Liverpool goalkeeper] Adrian, after his first mistake, how much worse could he have been with a crowd there?"

Ex-Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards agreed.

"It is a cop-out," he said. "Even if fans were there, the scores would have been the same. I have been with Man City and it was a same score [6-1 against Manchester United]. There were fans there then."

Selected results
Selected results from the Premier League goal rush

So what else could it be?

The thoughts of the former players are clear, but is it really a coincidence that Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester and others have forgotten how to defend at the same time?

This season is one like no other with players having little time off in the summer and minimal pre-season training.

"Elite athletes are reacting differently to before the pandemic," Caulfield said.

"Even though the standard of play is very high, there is a genuine mental cognitive fatigue at the highest level despite the lockdown - that was not a relaxing time."

Some were hampered more than others. Manchester United, for example, had only 34 days - and one pre-season friendly - between last season ending and this one beginning.

A lack of preparation and tiredness could be factors, but the opposite may also be true.

Tottenham, who have already played eight matches in all competitions this season, may have found their groove early thanks to more playing time, whereas United are still searching for rhythm, having played only five.

The number of penalties has increased dramatically too, with games including penalties up 22% from last season partly because of new handball laws.

Defenders could also be allowing more openings as they defend tentatively in an attempt to stay clear of the punishment of video assistant referees.

The absence of fans, individual mistakes, tiredness, lack of preparation and VAR are probably all factors.

One thing is certain: it is making the Premier League no less interesting...

  • Less pressure on referee's to give decisions in favour of home sides without fans. It would have been a brave referee to give 3 penalties to Leicester if there were fans present.

    • Blackfrosty replied:
      The why was Luke Shaw not sent off on Sunday for his crazy tackle?

  • Maybe it's the other way round. Maybe when attacking, the players have more time to decide what to do with the ball. Rather than being rushed by the crowd into passing/shooting they can pick a better pass/shot/cross etc without the crowd getting on their backs if it doesn't come off. They feel more relaxed doing so?

    • Pauper Troll replied:
      OGS looks a lot happier without supporters in the ground. Well until last weekend anyway!

  • With or without fans the Aston Villa trashing of Liverpool was sublime. It was a near perfect performance from Villa.

    What would have topped this game off nicely would have been to see Dean Smith aggressively fist pumping multiple times with a twisted and distorted face.... Maybe next time..eh.

    • DaveP1982 replied:
      It would have been better topped off if 2 or 3 of the chances Villa missed had gone in!

  • The erudite comments of Chris Sutton ?.... seriously, give me strength BBC.

    • Bricksnmortar replied:
      He is waged. They all are. You help to pay for them through your TV licence. I hope you don't feel in any way short changed.

  • I think the utterly ludicrous number of penalties awarded is the main factor. The Premier League has become a total farce.

    • JCS_ALM_Freespeech replied:
      VAR is taking the sport out of the game

  • The reality is they cannot pose, dive, roll about crying, and prance in front of the fans. They are left dong what they are supposed to be paid for, playing football and scoring goals

    • GN1scoop replied:
      Unless you are Lamela....

  • No crowds must have an impact on the players so simply dismissing it as Chris Sutton has done is a bit naive in my view.

    But then he was never the sharpest tool in the box.

    • Richie Mac replied:
      Not the sharpest, but 100 percent a tool.

  • VAR is responsible for making the situation impossible for defenders. They daren't tackle in the box as the slightest touch results in a penalty. Even clear dives or 'looking' for contact results not in a yellow card for the attacker - as it should, for cheating - but in the defender being penalised. Blame VAR and the referees for the high scores; defending is a dying art.

  • Bad defending has played a part. Lack of the real leaders you saw throughout the 80's to late noughties who would get their team to fight to the end even when they were a few behind. Nowadays these superstars give up when the game is lost.

  • Players are more likely to take a shot as it feels subconciously like a training pitch without the fans, so they'll do stuff they wouldn't normally attempt. Plus alot of teams are now attempting to play out from the back as they've seen successful teams do it, but not all defenders are comfortable doing that, so you have some tense defenders and some uninhibited strikers...

    • Steven replied:
      Yep... Exactly this...

  • The farcical penalties are one factor, no one dares tackle in the box anymore and VAR and the new handball rule are literally ruining the game. Also, teams currently seem to be obsessed with passing and dribbling out from the back and that is leading to more chances for the attacking side. It's how we play our social games on a Monday night and we also get plenty of goals funnily enough.

  • Nah , just defenders social distancing and being good citizens 🤪

    • JCS_ALM_Freespeech replied:
      Or sheeple

  • I think it comes down to pressure. In general, strikers' goals dry up when they feel under pressure and score more goals when they are relaxed. Whereas defenders maybe thrive on pressure to keep concentration and keep the opposition out. When there's no crowd, the pressure is way different.

  • Audience effect:
    Also known as social facilitation. This is when people perform better in front of an audience. Some interesting research found that when people are being watched, parts of their brain associated with motor skills were more active which improved their performance at a variety of skilled tasks. In football terms, players feed off the fans.

    • geoffn54 replied:
      According to you Barry the attackers should be performing worse without the audience effect, but strikers are apparently playing better (more goals).

  • Or how about this crazy theory?
    The English Premiership is vastly overrated and the defenders are nowhere near at the level believed. £80 million for Maguire?? Wow!!!

    • Mark replied:
      Quite agree. The other major leagues in Europe are far better defensively and it stood out a mile in European competition last season.

  • I think the lack of fans has definitely played a part. Without fans it must feel like a training session for the players. It is often said that the crowd can act like an extra man on the pitch when they are behind, roaring you on. It must give players confidence when that happens, Sure the early part of a season always throws up a handful of freak results but this is too much of a coincidence.

    • armchairblue replied:
      I agree, and I think it works the other way too when fans put pressure on their own team during the game and make the team nervous.

  • BBC desperately scrambling about to defend the fact that their two favorite teams both got humiliated a few days ago...

    • theweaversanswer replied:
      Nail... On....... Head 👍

  • Of course it's because there are no fans; no fans = no pressure.

    No heads dropping after a missed chance and a crowd getting restless. No pick-me-up after a mistake makes you go behind and the crowd tries to rally players.

    It's fun to watch MOTD at the moment, but I'd still rather be able to go watch West Ham get panned every week in person.

  • With the amount of penalties that have been awarded so far this season, defenders simply can't defend. If they try to defend they concede a penalty, if they hold back they concede a goal...

    To be completely honest, the defending has just been awful. No excuses for these players, they clearly can't be bothered to earn their ridiculous salaries...

  • I think crowds help keep defenders more concentrated and alert. Plus less pre-season training has shown in more disorganised and chaotic defending so far.

