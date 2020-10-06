Last updated on .From the section Watford

Danny Welbeck's spectacular goal against Norwich in July was one of three he scored for Watford

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has left Watford on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old joined the Hornets in August 2019, but only started eight Premier League games from a total of 20 appearances as the club were relegated.

Welbeck has won 42 England caps and was a member of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad in Russia.

He played 142 games for United, winning the Premier League title in 2013, before joining Arsenal for £16m.

