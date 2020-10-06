Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Josh Dasilva scored Brentford's first league goal at their new stadium last month in their 3-0 Championship defeat of Huddersfield Town

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2024.

The England Under-21 player joined the Bees from Arsenal in 2018 and has since played 75 games for the club.

"Our staff have worked with Josh over the past few years and he's a very influential player in the Championship," boss Thomas Frank said.

"He can dictate a game and score goals. I expect there is even more to come."

After making his debut for the club in November 2018, Dasilva has been at the heart of the Bees' line-up ever since.

He has made 13 appearances at various youth levels for England and in 2017 he was part of the side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championships.

Last month he scored the first league goal for the Bees at their new stadium as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-0.