Josh Dasilva: Brentford midfielder signs new deal with club until summer 2024
Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2024.
The England Under-21 player joined the Bees from Arsenal in 2018 and has since played 75 games for the club.
"Our staff have worked with Josh over the past few years and he's a very influential player in the Championship," boss Thomas Frank said.
"He can dictate a game and score goals. I expect there is even more to come."
After making his debut for the club in November 2018, Dasilva has been at the heart of the Bees' line-up ever since.
He has made 13 appearances at various youth levels for England and in 2017 he was part of the side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championships.
Last month he scored the first league goal for the Bees at their new stadium as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-0.