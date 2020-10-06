Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Rodon made his Wales debut against Azerbaijan in 2019

Wales defender Connor Roberts hopes his Swansea City team-mate and old friend Joe Rodon will not "go anywhere" despite interest from Tottenham.

The Swans are expecting a bid from Spurs for centre-back Rodon.

But right-back Roberts, who has known Rodon since they were children, wants his club and international team-mate to stay with him at the Liberty Stadium.

"Ever since he came into the Swansea and Wales set-up, he has been touted about," said Roberts.

"I don't want him to go anywhere.

"I was with him on deadline day [Monday] and chilling with him. I was asking what the crack is.

"At the moment he was just thinking about the next game we are playing England for Wales on Thursday and that is all that is in his head."

Roberts and Rodon are both in Wales' squad to face England in a friendly match at Wembley on Thursday.

Since breaking into Swansea's first team at the start of the 2018-19 season, Rodon has frequently been linked with a Premier League move.

Although injuries have occasionally hampered his progress, the 22-year-old has impressed in the Championship and with Wales in his four senior international appearances to date.

Rodon's potential move to Spurs did not need to be completed before Monday's transfer deadline because a deal involving EFL clubs - such as Swansea - can happen at any point before the domestic window closes on 16 October.

"I told him to put it to the back of his mind. I wouldn't say it affects him too much, he is a good player," Roberts added.

"I have known him since he was a kid and he is a great lad.

"If in the weeks to come or months he decides to go or gets a chance to go then fair enough."

If Rodon starts against England at Wembley, it is likely to be alongside Chris Mepham in central defence.

Bournemouth spent £12m to sign Mepham from Brentford in January 2019 when the Cherries were still a Premier League club, and he believes Rodon has the attributes to flourish in the top flight.

"Yes, definitely. His quality is there for everyone to see," said Mepham.

"He's played a lot of games for Swansea now and has been putting in some really good performances.

"He's definitely got what it takes to make the step up.

"He's very calm and composed on the ball and very confident in stepping forward. Defensively, he's very dominant in the air and he's quite a big lad so he imposes himself on the game.

"I think he has all the characteristics that any Premier League team would look for in a centre-back.

"If he does make the step up then I hope he does really well. I think he could be a good talent."