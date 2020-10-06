Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Richie Wellens will miss the EFL Trophy game against Exeter City

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has been banned from the touchline for one game by the Football Association after breaching conduct rules following Saturday's defeat by Peterborough.

Wellens admitted to the charge that his behaviour and language was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" after full-time of the match at London Road.

The tariff includes a £1,000 fine which is the standard penalty for League One.

He will miss Swindon's EFL Trophy match against Exeter City on Tuesday.