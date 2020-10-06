Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Malcolm Kpedekpo, Scotland Women's Under-17 coach Pauline MacDonald and Scottish FA' diversity and inclusion manager launch the new initiative

Scottish football can capitalise on the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement to improve diversity throughout the game, says Malcolm Kpedekpo.

The Scottish FA non-executive director has helped to launch the governing body's new equality framework, which aims to deliver "meaningful change".

Former Aberdeen striker Kpedekpo says he suffered racial abuse as a player.

"We need to be more diverse and inclusive," said the 44-year-old.

"If you think through the last six to nine months and the narrative around Black Lives Matter and the fact that the environment is very different, in that people are much more socially aware, for us to move forward in line with how society is going we need to address this.

"I've never had so many conversations about diversity and inclusiveness as I've had in the last six months.

"This is about moving forward the level of awareness that's out there now and turning it into action."

The Football Unites project aims to ensure the game is "more reflective and representative of the country's demographic".

The four key pillars are: leading by example; inspiring individuals to view the power of football within diversity and inclusion; educating the Scottish game; and growing diverse representation within the sport.