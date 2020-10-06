Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga has not started a game for Chelsea since their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on 20 September

Kepa Arrizabalaga says losing his first-team place at Chelsea is "not a dream situation" but he is "confident" of turning things around.

Spain international Kepa, 26, who is the world's most expensive goalkeeper, joined the Premier League club from Athletic Bilbao for £71m in 2018.

But patchy form has seen him lose his starting place at Stamford Bridge.

"In the life of a footballer there are ups and downs," Kepa said. "But in the end what is in my hands is to work."

Kepa, who was dropped by Frank Lampard last term, began the new campaign as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, a high-profile mistake against Liverpool saw him replaced by 39-year-old Willy Caballero and encouraged Chelsea's pursuit of new recruit Edouard Mendy.

Senegal goalkeeper Mendy, 28, has impressed when starting the last two games but Kepa believes he can bounce back.

"I feel good, strong, and confident. During your career sometimes you have to live moments like this," said Kepa, who is Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the games against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine over the next seven days.

"I'm confident I can turn it around and do my best when I play. We all want to play. But I don't think about anything beyond day-to-day life and focusing on the national team's matches.

"In the medium to long term, things can change. I want to play, I want to be on the field and I will work for that."