Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate (second from right) saw his England side beat Iceland and draw with Denmark in September's Nations League matches

Manager Gareth Southgate has warned the England players about their behaviour, says forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho broke coronavirus rules on Saturday, while Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood breached protocols in Iceland in September.

"He reminded us what it means and the expectations of playing for England," said the uncapped Calvert-Lewin.

"You have to be extra, extra careful and follow the rules."

Chelsea team-mates Abraham and Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho could miss England's friendly against Wales on Thursday.

They were among more than six people at a surprise 23rd birthday party for forward Abraham.

Everton forward Calvert-Lewin, who was called up to the senior squad for the first time last week, said: "It's a unique moment in time.

"The boys have apologised and that's first and foremost what they needed to do, but we all understand what it means to play for the country and you have to remember that at all times."

During the previous international break, midfielder Foden and forward Greenwood were asked to leave the England camp in Iceland.

They were also fined 250,000 Icelandic krona (£1,360) for breaking coronavirus quarantine guidelines and were omitted from the squad to play Wales, and Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Denmark.