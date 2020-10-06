Last updated on .From the section Football

Harvey Saunders (right) netted a first-half hat-trick as Fleetwood beat Aston Villa Under-21s 3-0

Sunderland and Peterborough United were among 14 clubs to reach the last 32 of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The Black Cats beat Carlisle 5-3, while Posh overcame Fulham Under-21s 4-2.

Fleetwood qualified from the same group as Sunderland as Harvey Saunders scored a hat-trick inside the first 15 minutes of their 3-0 win over Aston Villa U21s.

Elsewhere, Norwich U21s also progressed from the group stage as Tyrese Omotoye netted three times in their 5-0 victory at Newport County.

Portsmouth's win at Southend was enough to seal a spot in the knock-out round for Pompey and West Ham U21s, despite the Hammers not being in action.

Crewe qualified in similar circumstances courtesy of Shrewsbury Town's victory over Bolton.

Cambridge United came from 2-0 down at Burton Albion to run out 4-2 winners, while Cheltenham Town, Leyton Orient, 2018 winners Lincoln City, MK Dons and Oldham Athletic also registered three points to make it through.

A special moment for Grecians and young debutants

Elsewhere among 21 ties in the competition on Tuesday, Ben Seymour became the first Exeter City player to score whilst wearing the number nine shirt since January 2010.

The Grecians had retired the shirt in memory of former player Adam Stansfield, who died aged 31 of bowel cancer in 2010.

However, the club and Stansfield's family jointly decided to reintroduce the number this season and give it to a homegrown player.

Seymour converted a seventh-minute penalty as Exeter won 4-3 at Swindon, but Forest Green's 3-0 triumph over West Brom U21s - which saw Rovers had debuts to 15-year-olds Jack Carter and Finley Bell - means qualification in their group will go down to the final round of matches.

Meanwhile, a Wolves U21 side which included recent £9m signing Ki-Jana Hoever and one-time England keeper John Ruddy beat Bradford City 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade.

The result means Wolves are unable to reach the next stage of the competition.