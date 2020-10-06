Olatunji Akinola: West Ham defender joins Leyton Orient on loan
League Two club Leyton Orient have signed West Ham's Olatunji Akinola on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old centre-back is yet to make his senior debut for the Hammers but has been a regular for the Premier League club's under-23 side.
Akinola becomes Orient's third signing of the transfer window.
"He's a player we have been following and talking to West Ham about for a long time now," O's head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.
