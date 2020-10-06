Stephen Kingsley joins Hearts as free agent
Last updated on .From the section Hearts
Hearts have signed former Swansea and Hull City left-back Stephen Kingsley on a one-year contract.
The 26-year-old, capped once for Scotland, arrives at Tynecastle as a free agent following his release from Hull in June.
His time on Humberside was interrupted by injuries, with 46 appearances over three seasons.
Hearts say Kingsley could feature in Tuesday's League Cup opener against Inverness Caley Thistle.
The defender had been training with Falkirk, where he began his career, in recent weeks, playing in bounce games against Hearts and Raith Rovers.