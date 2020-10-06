Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football grounds have been empty of fans since March

Fans in Scotland are expected to return to sports stadiums "much sooner" than in six months' time, says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

On Monday, Scotland's sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick met Maxwell to address the financial impact of coronavirus.

A phased return of spectators is on hold, with the UK government warning restrictions could last until April.

Maxwell says Fitzpatrick assured him the Scottish government is "not working to that timescale".

The SFA chief added: "He was clear on that. He sees potentially something happening much sooner.

"It's obviously dependent on the prevalence of the virus decreasing. He is going to come back to us with what that actually looks like, because we need to know what those numbers need to get to before we can allow that just to give everyone clarity."

Maxwell is confident professional football in Scotland will be allowed to continue even if there is a further tightening of current restrictions.

And he made the case to Fitzpatrick for Scottish football being "at the front of the queue" for financial support.

"The sports minister outlined that he's been in detailed conversations with his UK counterpart around a funding package for sport and under that there will be a Barnet Consequential that comes up to Scotland," Maxwell added.

"We were obviously making the case for that money to be diverted into Scottish football to help safeguard the future of the member clubs."