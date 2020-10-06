Forfar forfeit League Cup tie
Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win after Forfar Athletic forfeited their League Cup tie on Tuesday following a positive Covid-19 test by a player.
The League One side are unable to fulfil the fixture as it has yet to be established whether any further squad members will have to self-isolate.
Forfar are the second club after Kilmarnock to forfeit their opener.
The SPFL says this is "further evidence of the very challenging season we are facing".
More to follow.