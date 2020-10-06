Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Jamie Walker's penalty gave Hearts victory at home to Inverness CT

Premiership side Hamilton Academical were embarrassed by Annan Athletic for the third time in five years as the bottom-tier club secured a shock 3-1 Scottish League Cup win in Group F.

Top-flight Livingston eased to a 5-1 Group H success at Edinburgh City.

And Robbie Neilson made a winning start in his second stint as Hearts head coach as his side edged out Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0 in Group A.

Forfar Athletic became the second club after Kilmarnock to forfeit their tie.

Dundee were awarded a 3-0 win after a Forfar player tested positive for Covid-19, while Kilmarnock had already forfeited their game at Falkirk while their squad self-isolate.

Annan - playing their first game in seven months - raced 3-0 up in the first half against Hamilton with goals from Steven Swinglehurst, Tyler Fulton and Jack Purdue. Scott McMann replied but the visitors repeated their cup wins of 2016 and 2018.

In the other Group F fixture, on-loan Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson scored a double on his debut to help Ayr United thump hosts Albion Rovers 5-2.

Josh Mullin marked the first game of his return to Livingston with two goals and an assist in their emphatic win at League Two Edinburgh. Scott Robinson opened the scoring and Matej Poplatnik and Lars Lokotsch added their first Livingston goals.

Hearts were indebted to an excellent Craig Gordon save, which denied Daniel Mackay early on at Tyencastle, before Jamie Walker's penalty settled the all-Championship tie with Inverness CT.

East Fife top Group A, above Hearts, after goals from Jack Hamilton and Ryan Wallace defeated visitors Cowdenbeath.

In Group G, Queen of the South secured a bonus point with a 3-2 shootout win at Greenock Morton following a 2-2 draw. Morton twice led though Sean McGinty and Aidan Nesbitt, with Stephen Dobbie and Connor Shields equalising.

Kevin O'Hara's penalty gave Dunfermline Athletic a 1-0 Group E success at Dumbarton.

And Thomas O'Brien netted what proved to be the winner as Arbroath began Group D with a 2-1 success at Stirling Albion.