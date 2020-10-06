Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Cushley joined Crusaders from Ballymena United in 2016

Crusaders have announced that midfielder David Cushley has been take off the transfer list just a day after being placed on it.

The 31-year-old requested to be put on the list on Monday after consultation with manager Stephen Baxter.

But the club said on Tuesday they were "pleased" to announce Cushley had been removed from it.

"Excellent news indeed and we look forward to another few netbusters from Cush this season," the Crues tweeted.

Cushley joined the north Belfast side from Ballymena United in 2016, initially on a three-year deal.

The former Lisburn Distillery player helped the north Belfast side to a third Premiership title in four years in 2018.