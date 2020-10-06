Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Josh Cullen gets his chance after an injury to fellow midfielder Harry Arter

Josh Cullen has come into the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia after injury ruled out Harry Arter.

Anderlect midfielder Cullen also fills the void for the Nations Cup games with Wales and Finland following a thigh injury for Nottingham Forest's Arter.

Cullen joined the squad after Stephen Kenny's squad trained in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The panel has now arrived in Bratislava for the play-off on Thursday.

Republic captain Seamus Coleman pulled out of the squad on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury.

The right-back had to be substituted in the second half of Everton's 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest defender Cyrus Christie was drafted in as his replacement while Burnley's Kevin Long was also brought into the squad for injured Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan.

The winner of the Republic's play-off will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 November for a place in next summer's finals.