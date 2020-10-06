Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Flynn Downes has represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 levels

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes will be out for two months with a knee injury suffered at MK Dons on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has made four substitute appearances this season for Paul Lambert's Tractor Boys, who sit third in League One.

Downes has played 79 times for the club in all competitions since his debut in August 2017, scoring three goals.

He is under contract at Portman Road until 2022, with his deal including the option of a further year.