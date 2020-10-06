Last updated on .From the section European Football

Felipe Anderson has not started any of West Ham's past 12 Premier League games

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson has joined Porto on a season-long loan.

Although the transfer window closed for English clubs signing players from abroad on Monday, the window in Portugal is open until 25 October.

Brazil international Anderson joined the Hammers from Lazio for £36m in 2018 - a club record fee at the time.

But the 27-year-old has failed to start a Premier League game this season and was registered for Porto in time to play in this season's Champions League.