Odsonne Edouard played for Celtic against St Johnstone on Sunday

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus on France Under-21 duty.

The Scottish Premiership club say none of their other players have recorded a positive result "as it stands".

The French Football Federation say Edouard, 22, tested positive on Tuesday and is ruled out of Euro qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

According to Scottish government rules, a person who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

Celtic return to action in 11 days' time when they host Rangers in the first Old Firm match of the season.

Edouard played the opening hour of Celtic's 2-0 league win at St Johnstone on Sunday.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland at the weekend, in reference to the entire Kilmarnock squad having to self-isolate after six positive tests: "It is a timing thing. With any positive test, people are asked to detail their movements in the 48 hours before they first started to notice symptoms.

"If they were not mixing with the squad in that time, the risk of transmission is less."

Celtic are the seventh of 12 Premiership clubs to have at least one positive test. And while some produced a negative outcome on subsequent screening, the affected person still has to self-isolate.

Edouard, a £9m signing from Paris St-Germain in 2018 after a successful loan spell, has six goals in 10 games for the Scottish champions this season.

He was Celtic's top scorer with 28 goals last term and has netted 67 times in 136 appearances for the Glasgow side.