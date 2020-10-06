Mario Gotze joins PSV Eindhoven for free after Borussia Dortmund exit

Mario Gotze (centre)
Gotze (centre) scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina

PSV Eindhoven have signed Mario Gotze on a free transfer following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored Germany's winner in the 2014 World Cup final, has signed a two-year contract with the Netherlands club.

"I had a lot of offers this summer but I am a man of feeling and make my own decisions," said Gotze.

"I feel I am ready for a very different challenge. I'm confident this should be a very comfortable transition for me."

Gotze made 21 appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring three goals.

He had two spells at Dortmund either side of a stint at Bayern Munich, winning two league titles at the former and three at the latter.

