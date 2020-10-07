Last updated on .From the section International

Former Ukraine and Dynamo Kiev keeper Shovkovsky retired in 2016

Ukraine have included 45-year-old coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in their squad to face France on Wednesday after two of their goalkeepers tested positive for Covid-19.

Ex-Dynamo Kiev keeper Shovkovskiy retired in 2016, but with Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv self-isolating, Georgiy Bushchan was the only keeper available for Andriy Shevchenko's side.

France defender Leo Dubois is also out of the friendly in Paris, having been sent home following a positive Covid-19 test.

A statement from the Ukraine FA said: "Oleksandr Shovkovskiy ended his professional career as a player in December 2016, but keeps himself in good physical shape, constantly conducting individual training.

"The coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine emphasises that it does not consider Oleksandr Shovkovskiy as a mandatory participant in today's match."

They added that "Oleksandr's entry into the field can become possible" only if Bushchan tests positive or "gets injured during the match".