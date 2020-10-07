Scotland v Israel: How much can you remember about the last three games?
|Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel
|Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Scotland seemed to have played Israel every couple of months in recent times, but how much attention have you been paying to those games?
Before the [checks] fourth meeting in little under two years, test your memory...