Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been banned from all forms of football activity for two years after he was found guilty of breaching the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.

Diaby, 22, showed traces of Higenamine in a post-game urine sample when tested in January 2020.

However, he could not establish how the substance entered his system.

This triggered the two-year penalty, while the Tykes have now terminated his contract following the suspension.

Barnsley were critical of the time it took for the conclusion of the investigation, and admitted the decision to release Diaby was a "regretful" one.

"The FA Anti-Doping Regulation mandate a two-year ban where an individual is unable to show that they meet the strict requirements to sustain a plea of No Fault or Negligence, or No Significant Fault or Negligence," their statement said.

"Despite making sincere efforts to identify the source of the prohibited substance, Bambo Diaby has been unable to do so. Because of this, a two-year mandatory ban has been imposed by World Anti-Doping Agency and The FA. Bambo Diaby was not found guilty of knowingly ingesting a banned substance.

"Both Bambo Diaby and Barnsley FC have been honest and compliant throughout the process. However, following the outcome, regretfully Bambo Diaby's contract has been consensually terminated."

