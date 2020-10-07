Last updated on .From the section Scotland

'What an opportunity Scotland players have'

Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland aim to "make the nation smile" by winning Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel despite losing six players, says head coach Steve Clarke.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong's positive Covid-19 test rules him out along with close contacts, forward Ryan Christie and full-back Kieran Tierney, who need to self-isolate.

Defenders Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer and attacker Oliver Burke are injured.

"We know we have the nation behind us," said Clarke.

"It's been a difficult time for us. I had worked towards one team and now I have to change that.

"Although it's really disappointing for the ones who've had to drop out, what an opportunity for the ones who now get the chance.

"Since we came into the camp there has been an edge, so I now the players are ready. Today will be a dip for them, but by kick-off they will be ready for the magnitude of the game.

"Everybody in the country wants us to be successful and I hope we can make them smile."

The six absentees will also miss the Nations League home games against Slovakia on Sunday and Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Three of them - Tierney, McKenna and Christie - started the 1-1 Nations League draw against Israel at Hampden last month, with winger James Forrest from that line-up also now absent through injury.

Victory at an empty Hampden on Thursday would put Scotland within 90 minutes of ending their 23-year absence from major tournaments.

A play-off final in Norway or Serbia next month awaits the winners of the Scotland-Israel showdown.

Captain Andrew Robertson sympathised with the missing players but aims to "do it for them" as he put the focus back on to football.

"That is the cards we have been dealt and we can't change that," said the Liverpool full-back.

"We all need to pull together now. The manager called up everyone up because they are good enough.

"We know what is at stake. There is an incentive there. Whatever team the manager puts out will all be motivated."