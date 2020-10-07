Quiz: Can you name the starting XIs from England v Wales Euro 2016?

Last updated on .From the section Football

England last faced Wales at Euro 2016 - can you name all 22 players who started that match?

England host Wales on Thursday evening at Wembley in a friendly before they both face Nations League matches at the weekend.

It will be the first time the two nations have played each other since Euro 2016 in France - where England ran out 2-1 winners.

But can you remember the starting XIs for both teams in that match?

You have six minutes to name all 22 players based on their club career (excluding loan moves) and the number of international caps they currently have. Good luck!