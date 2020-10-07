Man City's twitter went down, rival fans waded in

Last updated on .From the section Man City

That feeling when you can't find your official club account

There was confusion on Wednesday morning when Manchester City's official twitter account suddenly disappeared.

A strange affair

A few hours later they were back up and running. But they did lose a lot of followers in the interim.

Conspiracy theorists waded in with their own opinions as to why the account might have been temporarily suspended.

One user suggested it was a case of censorship.

Shocking if true

Another individual thought City's neighbours might have had a hand in it.

A case of sabotage?

Other rivals and online comedians were quick to put the boot in over the club's perceived lack of history.

To be fair, there weren't many people on Twitter in 2008

Football fans do not take a day off, do they?

Oh, football twitter, what are you like hey?

Either way - the account is back and it looks like their follower count is back to normal too. It's understood that it was a technical issue at Twitter's end.

And it's served as the perfect set-up for this reference to the club's own chant - so that's ended well then.