WED 07 Oct 2020
International Friendlies
Austria
Austria
19:30
Greece
Greece
Venue:
Wörthersee Stadion
Austria v Greece
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
.
From the section
Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 7th October 2020
Cyprus
Cyprus
1
Czech Rep
Czech Republic
2
Denmark
Denmark
4
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
0
Estonia
Estonia
17:00
Lithuania
Lithuania
Malta
Malta
17:00
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Montenegro
Montenegro
17:00
Latvia
Latvia
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
19:15
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Austria
Austria
19:30
Greece
Greece
Andorra
Andorra
19:45
Cape Verde
Cape Verde
Germany
Germany
19:45
Turkey
Turkey
Italy
Italy
19:45
Moldova
Moldova
Netherlands
Netherlands
19:45
Mexico
Mexico
Poland
Poland
19:45
Finland
Finland
View all
17 International Friendlies scores
