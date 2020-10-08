Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Hearts fans will be able to watch two more of their team's games on the BBC Scotland channel

Two more of Hearts' Scottish Championship matches have been chosen for live coverage on BBC Scotland.

The Tynecastle side will travel to Dunfermline Athletic on 20 November and Dundee on 2 January, both at 19:45 GMT.

Hearts' season opener against Dundee and the trip to Arbroath a week later will also be shown on Friday nights.

Alloa Athletic v Dundee (6 Nov), Queen of the South v Inverness CT (4 Dec), and Ayr United v Raith Rovers (11 Dec) have also been moved for television.

The matches all kick off at 19:45 instead of last season's 19:05 slot.

And a new presenter line-up of Jonathan Sutherland and Leanne Crichton will welcome a range of pundits in an extended two-and-a-half hour long show.

More matches will be confirmed in due course, with BBC Scotland showing 20 games over the course of the season.