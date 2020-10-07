Chelsea's Abraham and Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund's Sancho have not joined the squad at St George's Park

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales on Thursday and could also be absent for Sunday's game with Belgium after breaking coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate says.

Their inclusion in the squad for Sunday's Nations League fixture depends on the outcome of coronavirus tests.

The three were among a group of more than six people at a surprise 23rd birthday party for Chelsea forward Abraham, and all have since apologised for breaching protocol.

"We just have to make sure to protect the whole group, that is key," said Southgate. "The timelines on the incubation period are really complex and we have to manage that as best we can."

The latest breach comes after Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood broke coronavirus rules while on England duty and were subsequently sent home from Iceland in September.

On Tuesday, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was called up to the senior England squad for the first time last week, said Southgate had warned the players about their behaviour.

"At the beginning of the week we had a good meeting with the and spoke about the responsibility of being an England player and how the spotlight is different," Southgate said.

"I have also talked about the connection of the fans and we have 10 with us who were in Russia, they have done good work with their clubs, communities but some of the young ones have not done that and they need to prove themselves.

"They need to remember it is an honour to play for England, we have all made errors, I had nights out as player but we are living in unique times with Covid."

'Tight call' on goalkeeping situation

Southgate said there will be a change in goalkeeper for the match against Wales, with regular number one Jordan Pickford set to miss out.

Everton's Pickford has made a string of mistakes for his club recently, so either Burnley's Nick Pope or Manchester United's Dean Henderson will start.

"Jordan Pickford has made errors, Nick Pope made errors too at the weekend and Dean Henderson has only played League Cup games in changed line-ups," said Southgate. "It is a close contest and all three we would not have any hesitation in putting in goal.

"We will make a change tomorrow and it is a good opportunity to put players in.

"We have had keepers retire because they have felt it is a difficult situation to handle and to give people the opportunity to show what they can do.

"It is a tight call, Jordan's performances with us have been excellent, I am not oblivious what has happened to him at Everton and we have to try and help them be in their best possible form when they are with us."

'He's called me Gary before'

Last week, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho apologised after mistakenly calling Southgate 'Gary' while making a plea to the Three Lions manager not to overwork striker Harry Kane while on international duty.

Southgate said Mourinho had messaged him privately to apologise.

"He has called me Gary before in a media conference," Southgate said.

"I had no issue with that at all. He only needs to get one Gareth [Bale] right and he will score all the goals for him."

He added: "In terms of the players, we have to look after all the players. I have been a player and I didn't like it when managers took a risk with me but they never did.

"We don't want players missing any football - I'm not prepared to risk players' welfare."