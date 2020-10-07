Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are set to challenge the government's Covid-19 guidelines after being told Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie could be forced to sit out the first Old Firm game of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Odsonne Edouard is almost certainly out of Celtic's league meeting with Rangers and may not even be able to fly back to Scotland until the day of the game after testing positive while on under-21 duty for France. (Sun) external-link

Israel head coach Willi Ruttensteiner has bluntly told Neil Lennon that injured Celtic defender Nir Bitton is available to play against Scotland. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United had to "stand firm" before the transfer window closed when "a couple of bids" came in for their players, says sporting director Tony Asghar. (Courier) external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander pulls out of the Sweden squad with injury after missing the weekend win over Ross County. (Scotsman) external-link

Bongani Zungu has had an instant impact at Rangers with a big rise in social media followers in his first 24 hours at the club. (Sun) external-link

"The early signs are that it is nothing too serious," says Hibs boss Jack Ross of the hamstring problem that forced Jamie Murphy off in last night's win over Brora Rangers but the winger is expected to sit out the next two League Cup group matches. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County have loaned attacking midfielder Blair Spittal to former club Partick Thistle. (Press & Journal) external-link